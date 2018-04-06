Sheffield thug jailed over racially-aggravated robbery

A 29-year-old man has been jailed for racially abusing a young man outside his Sheffield home, before brutally beating and robbing him.

Not only was Daniel Marshall's victim left with jaw fractures, a broken nose and chipped teeth, but the 21-year-old says he is also too afraid to return home, Sheffield Crown Court heard.

The young man was returning to his flat in the Westfield area of the city on the evening of January 13 this year, when he heard Marshall shout down from a first-floor balcony and use a racial slur.

"Upon hearing this the victim said he stopped in his tracks, because he couldn't believe he had heard someone use that word," said Louise Gallagher, prosecuting.

The court was told how Marshall, of Oak Street, Mosborough and an accomplice then cornered the young man on a stairwell in the flat block, before repeatedly punching and kicking him.

CCTV played in court showed how after knocking their victim to the floor, the two men then continued to punch and kick him as he lay face down.

They then stole a number of items from the man including his brand-new phone, worth £700, his Vivienne Westwood watch and the keys to his flat.

The man said of the attack: "I won't ever go back to my flat, because I'm scared this will happen again. I don't even know if I want to be in Sheffield anymore."

He added: "I'm also disgusted that it appears to have been racially-motivated. I still can't believe he called me that, that word is despicable."

When arrested by the police, who were able to identify Marshall using CCTV, he claimed it was a case of 'mistaken identity'.

However, he later pleaded guilty to one count of racially-aggravated robbery.

His accomplice, who wore his hood up throughout the attack, has never been identified.

Ian Goldsack, defending, said Marshall was 'distressed' at the thought of being considered racist.

"He clearly doesn't view himself that way. I know it's often said, but he does have a large group of friends, many of whom come from various different ethnic groups - including the same one as the complainant.

"In his own words, he's 'properly, properly sorry'."

Judge Paul Watson QC sentenced Marshall to eight-and-a-half-years in prison.

"This offence is aggravated by the use of an unnecessary, and frankly, vile racist slur," said Judge Watson, adding: "I find that slur a particularly loathsome part of this case."