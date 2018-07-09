Sheffield to host amazing two week Lego festival next month

An amazing Lego trail featuring a string of world famous landmarks built out of bricks is coming to Sheffield next month

Sheffield Bricktropolis will see 21 famous buildings built on the streets of the city centre - including Sheffield's very own City Hall.

The event, which will run from 4–17 August, will allow people of all ages to follow a trail of world landmarks across the city.

The diverse display of monuments, capital buildings and skyscrapers will be hosted by venues around the city, which families will be able to explore using the Sheffield Bricktropolis trail map and app.

The models are all part of a Brick Architecture display specifically designed by Duncan Titmarsh of Bright Bricks, the only accredited Lego builder in the UK.

A custom-made model of Sheffield City Hall is being created by brick building expert and Sheffielder Micheal LeCount and his model will be on display as part of the trail.

For kids, the Sheffield Bricktropolis Interactive Building Zone will be running free workshops throughout the fortnight, with thousands of Lehgo bricks ready to be transformed into whatever imaginations can conjure up.

The Interactive Building Zone will be based in an empty retail unit helping to brighten up the city centre.

Suitable for ages four and up, the Interactive Building Zone will feature workshops on cityscapes, in which children will be given the freedom to design their own cities, buildings and transport of the future.

For kids who love space there will be an opportunity to help create a moon base, and for those who like to get outside, the chance to build your own garden from bricks.

For competitive Lego fans, the Interactive Building Zone will also include competitions to see who can build the fastest car, tallest tower and best robot from Lego bricks.

Those who like a challenge can attend the Earthquake! session and attempt to build a house from LEGO bricks that can withstand earthquake conditions.

Across the city, a programme of Sheffield Bricktropolis fringe events will be taking place. Businesses across the city centre are putting together Bricks and Beer events, Lego film screenings, special Lego-themed products and more.

Diane Jarvis, manager of organsiers Sheffield BID, said: “Sheffield Bricktropolis is an opportunity for Sheffield to come together and celebrate everyone’s favourite childhood bricks. From little ones to big kids, Sheffield Bricktropolis will have something for all fans of Lego.

“We hope families take advantage of this free event and explore Sheffield city centre as they visit each world landmark on the trail, including Sheffield’s own City Hall. The Interactive Building Zone will transform an empty unit into a place for play, creativity and education. With workshops free for all, we hope to ignite imaginations across Sheffield.”

Sheffield Bricktropolis will take place from 4 – 17 August across Sheffield city centre. More details on the trail, interactive zone and fringe programme will be released in due course.

People can keep up with the very latest Sheffield Bricktropolis news, register for workshops and view trail maps at www.sheffieldbricktropolis.com. Search #SheffieldBricktropolis on Twitter and Instagram, or join the Facebook event for updates.