Sheffield Toys R Us to shut today as last 13 stores in UK close down

Sheffield's Toys R Us store will close today as the chain's remaining UK outlets close for good.

The Meadowhall Retail Park branch is one of the 13 UK stores still trading - but by the end of today, all the remaining UK branches will have closed, wiping the brand off the British retail scene forever.

The firm entered administration in February and more than 2,000 employees are losing their jobs.

Simon Thomas, Joint Administrator and Partner at administrators Moorfields, said: “We are grateful for the hard work of everybody at Toys “R” Us’ during this extremely difficult and challenging time.

"We are working closely with the 2,000 employees affected by the closures to ensure they receive the support they need for redundancy and other compensatory payments.