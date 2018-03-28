Sheffield train driver recalls horror of suicide after two deaths at Doncaster

A train driver from Sheffield has revealed the impact suicides have on crew members - after two people jumped from a platform at Doncaster last night.

Gavin Smith, from Sheffield, who works as a driver for Northern Rail, spoke out on Facebook after it emerged that two people threw themselves in front of a train at Doncaster railway station just before 8.20pm yesterday.

The casualties, who have not yet been named, were pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the deaths is underway.

Mr Smith said: "I’m a train driver who had a suicide last year. I just hope the driver of the train can get over it and back to work - it took me four months and I still find myself thinking about it and every time I go past where the incident happened I still feel bad.

"Believe me you never get over it, I can still see the face now looking right at me but life moves on.

"Really thought twice about going back driving - hopefully it’ll never happen to me again."

A British Transport Police spokesman said: "Officers were called to Doncaster railway station to reports of two people being struck by a train.

"The call came in to police at 8.19pm and officers attended alongside paramedics.

"Sadly two people were pronounced dead at the scene.

"Officers will now work to establish their identities and inform their next of kin.

"The investigation into how they came to be on the track is underway and a file will be prepared for the coroner."



