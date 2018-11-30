SHEFFIELD TRAM CRASH: One person injured as picture of mangled car wreck emerges 

Have your say

One person has been injured in a crash between a car and a tram in Sheffield this evening.

The crash happened on Staniforth Road, close to Woodbourn Road tram stop, in Attercliffe at about 4.30pm.

A picture appearing to show the wrecked car.

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “One person was taken to hospital, their injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

“The road remains closed, and is expected to be closed for some time.“

A picture appearing to show the mangled wreckage of the vehicle has since been posted online by a witness who was at the scene.

Reports from witnesses at the scene initially suggested three people were hospitalised but police said just one was taken for treatment.

Police at the scene.

Trams, buses and other traffic is being diverted away from the area.

In a statement, Supertram bosses said it is understood nobody on board the tram was injured.

They added: “We can confirm that a collision took place this afternoon between a car and one of our vehicles at about 4.30pm on Staniforth Road.

Officials investigate.

“Our first thoughts are for the welfare of those involved.

"We are assisting police with their inquiries into the circumstances.

“Tram services in the area are currently suspended and the latest updates for customers are available via our website and Twitter feed."

Police at the scene.

A witness claimed it was one of the newly launched Sheffield to Rotherham tram-trains that was involved but this has not yet been confirmed.

The incident happened close to where one of the tram-trains hit a lorry and derailed in October.

In December 2016, an 81-year-old man was killed after being struck by a tram near the Woodbourn Road tram stop.

Debris at the scene.

The road is currently closed.