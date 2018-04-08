Sheffield tram services delayed after passenger falls ill

Have your say

A number of Sheffield tram services have been delayed this evening, after a passenger fell ill.

The passenger became ill on a purple route tram to Cathedral just before 7pm.

This caused the tram to be stood at the Arbourthorne Road tram stop to wait for an ambulance to be sent to the scene.

The ambulance arrived at around 7.05pm, a Stagecoach spokesman confirmed.

Further information on the passenger's condition is not yet known.

The tram being stood still caused delays and cancellation on both blue and purple routes.

A Stagecoach spokesman said they were working to 'reform' the scheduled services.