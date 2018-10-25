Sheffield tram-train derails after collision with lorry causing major travel disruption

Have your say

The new tram-train in Sheffield has derailed after a collision with a lorry, causing major travel disruption across the city.

The tram-train was involved in the collision at the junction of Woodbourn Road and Stanniforth Road at around 3:30pm today.

Due to the ‘major incident’, tram services from the city will be terminating at Cricket Inn Roadd, and trams from Meadowhall will terminate at the Arena.

Road closures are in place around Woodbourn Road and Stanniforth Road, and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Both the police and fire service are also at the scene.

First South Yorkshire have announced the 52 bus service will be diverted between Attercliffe and Darnall via Attercliffe Road, Attercliffe Common, Broughton Lane and Greenland Road.

The tram-train collided with a lorry

Amey say the the tram-train, which launched today with its service between Rotherham and Sheffield, was hit by the lorry, but this has not been confirmed.

Paramedics are on board the tram treating injured passengers, but these are believed not to be serious.

One eyewitness reported seeing passengers in ‘complete shock’ and ‘floods of tears’.

More to follow.

Emergency services are at the scene following the collision