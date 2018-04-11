Sheffield tree-felling ‘fiasco’ is ‘appalling’, Liberal Democrat president Baroness Brinton says

The Sheffield tree-felling plan is “appalling”, “unbelievable” and a “disaster”, the president of the Liberal Democrats has said.

Baronesss Brinton has previously made a video of herself riding over tree rotes in the city to prove they did not pose a hazard to people with disabilities.

The council’s attempts to remove thousands of street trees and replace them with saplings as part of a highways maintenance contract with a company called Amey have proved highly controversial.

The work is on hold as Amey and Sheffield Council review how it is conducted.

On a visit to Crookes, where where mature trees will be felled as part of the council’s plans, Lady Brinton said: “I was last here two years ago in the run up to the Brexit referendum and the tree fiasco was just getting underway. I am appalled at what’s happened in the last two years, it really is unbelievable.

“This council is being held to account by the electorate. We need trust, truth and transparency but people are extremely angry about these issues with Amey and the police and how they are handling the tree protests.

“There is a sense of anger when we talk to people on the doorsteps.”

Labour, which signed off on the PFI deal, branded her attempts to raise the issue as an “absolutely shameless political stunt” as the Liberal Democrats negotiated the contract with Amey while in power in the city.