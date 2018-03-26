Sheffield tree-felling work 'on hold' in wake of huge political pressure

Hugely controversial work to fell thousands of Sheffield's street trees has been temporarily put on hold following major political pressure on the council over the policy.

It follows several weeks in which dozens of police officers have been accompanying private security guards to felling operations, with almost 20 arrests of campaigners protesting against the removal of trees - including one incident where a woman was detained for blowing a toy horn.

On Friday, Environment Secretary Michael Gove warned of potential Government intervention while Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is understood by The Yorkshire Post to have been fully supporting calls by his Shadow Environment Secretary Sue Hayman for the work to be put on hold and talks to take place between the council and campaigners.

Earlier this month, a year-long Freedom of Information battle resulted in Sheffield Council revealing its contract with private firm Amey contains a target to fell 17,500 of the city's 36,000 street trees and replace them with saplings.

Sheffield Council and Amey are due to release a statement later today but a Sheffield Council spokeswoman has told the Sheffield Star that workers will be focusing on other parts of the 25-year £2.2bn highways improvement contract today. It is currently unclear how long the "pause" will last for but the BBC has reported it may last for a few weeks.

Three Sheffield MPs - Labour’s Louise Haigh and Paul Blomfield, as well as Jared O’Mara, who is currently suspended from the party - have all called on the council to put the work on hold.

But Councillor Bryan Lodge, cabinet member for environment at Sheffield Council, said on Friday that the contract was "delivering what the people of Sheffield want".

The halt is the second time works have been paused in the last few months. Amey didn't carry out any tree felling for around four weeks following clashes between protesters and security staff on Meersbrook Park Road on January 22. Work only resumed in late February after South Yorkshire Police agreed to provide a higher police presence.

The council says the trees that are felled are either dead, dying, diseased, dangerous, damaging to the highway or 'discriminatory' - affecting the ability of people to use the pavement. But campaigners argue felling is being carried out for contractual rather than environmental or health and safety reasons.

Sheffield Council insist the 17,500 figure contained in the contract is not a target and it estimates 10,000 trees will be removed and replaced with saplings over the course of the contract.