Sheffield United fans will spend least on matches and travel this Christmas, survey reveals

Diehard Sheffield United fans are set for a cut-price Christmas - after a survey revealed that Blades fans will spend less and travel the least distance to matches this festive period.

Away fans will pay an average of £171 each over the festive period to follow their team - but the study revealed that Blades fans will fork out just £56 - the lowest in the Championship and one of the lowest costs across all 92 clubs across the four divisions.

And while the average Championship fan will travel a distance of 359 miles across the festive fixture period, United fans again top the table - for they will only have to travel a total of 82 miles while Fulham supporters face trips totalling a whopping 748 miles.

The research from the Football Supporters' Federation includes ticket, travel and food costs, plus journey times incurred by fans of all 92 Premier League and Football League clubs for matches played between Boxing Day and January 4.

Unfortunately, supporters of Plymouth Argyle, currently 22nd in League One, face the highest costs and most arduous journeys to follow their team over the busy festive schedule.

The survey found the average Championship fan will fork out £169.47 with Fulham fans having to find £368.94.

The research, supported by Virgin Media, shows that the Plymouth faithful, who are due to travel more than 1,000 miles to watch their side over the 10-day period, will spend 11 times more than the lowest costs paid by Morecambe fans (£42.89).

Nottingham Forest fans will have to pay the most for a single match ticket, with the price of the Championship game on New Year's Day at Leeds £42. League One Rochdale fans will get the best deal, with their tickets at Doncaster costing £10.

Blades have back to back home fixtures against Sunderland on Boxing Day and Bolton Wanderers on December 30 with a relatively short trip to Derby County on New Year's Day.