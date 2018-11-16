Sheffield United hooligan fined £10,000 over an attack on away fans

A Sheffield United supporter has been fined £10,000 after an attack on away fans.

Bradley Smart, aged 19, also received a 15-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, and was handed a three-year Football Banning Order.

The incident happened when Norwich Ciy visited Bramall Lane last season

Smart, of School Road, High Green, pleaded guilty to assault during a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court, where it emerged that he was involved in an attack in which two away fans, supporting Norwich, were seriously injured.

The Norwich men, aged 55 and 25, were attacked on Saturday, September 16, 2007, during disorder on Bramall Lane.

They underwent treatment for serious head and facial injuries.

Temporary Chief Inspector Phil Barraclough, from South Yorkshire Police’s Operational Support Unit, said: “Following the disorder on Bramall Lane in September 2017, an investigation was immediately launched.

“Through CCTV enquiries and public appeals for information, we were able to identify Smart and a number of other individuals.

“I am pleased that he has been handed a significant sentence for his crime, as this sends a strong message that violence will not be tolerated and if you choose to engage in disorder at football or any other public event, the consequences can be severe.”

He added: “South Yorkshire Police are working in partnership with all five football clubs in our county to ensure that our football events are trouble-free and that supporters from all clubs can visit our football grounds and enjoy the occasion without fear of violence.

“The football clubs are also committed to identifying any persons who are involved in football-related crime and disorder and will take positive action to ban any supporters convicted from their grounds.”

Breach of a banning order is a criminal offence, punishable by a maximum sentence of six-months in prison or a fine of up to £5,000, or both.

In addition, a further banning order may be imposed.

Four other men were convicted of their involvement in the disorder and were sentenced last month.

Paul Danks, 59, of Redfern Grove, Waterthorpe; Darren Roe, 53, of Burns Road, Dinnington; Fraser Ardron, 30, of Briarfield Road, Gleadless and Billy Smith, 23, of Ryan Drive, Woodhouse,

were convicted of affray and each sentenced to nine-months in prison, suspended for two years.

They were also handed three-year Football Banning Orders.