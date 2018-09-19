Sheffield University closure for filming of BBC drama sparks anger

Filming of a new BBC drama in Sheffield today has sparked anger after one of the city’s most distinctive buildings was taken over by television crews.

The University of Sheffield’s Diamond Building in Leavygreave Road is being used to shoot scenes for a new, unknown TV drama – and education bosses said the filming may cause disruption to students.

In a tweet, the University said: “The BBC is filming scenes for a new drama in the Diamond today, which may cause some disruption and limited access at the main entrance.

“Student ambassadors will be on hand to guide students to alternative entrances.

But the move hasn’t gone down well – with some blasting the scheduling of the filming.

BBC filming is taking place at The Diamond building today.

Liz Ralph‏ tweeted: “Hard to believe they are doing it during freshers week!

Ashir‏ added: “What better time, exactly, to take up such unforgivable stretch as a day when freshers are busy with events/chores/mapping?

“As a fresher. We won't be hitting the books before our courses start.”

Twitter user Simon wrote: “It’s welcome week.

“Did you not think this might be inconvenient?!

“Does the gogglebox money trump the convenience of all your new students trying to orient themselves around campus and attend welcome lectures?

“Couldn’t you ask the Beeb to come back at more convenient time?”