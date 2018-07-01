Sheffield Wednesday fans react to news of another kit sale delay

Sheffield Wednesday fans have reacted to the news that some Owls supporters will have to wait longer than expected to get their hands on the club's new kit.

The club's 2018/19 kit was due to go on sale today as part of the celebrations in Hillsborough Park but only infants, ladies and the limited edition Pro-Fit - the same as the players will wear and priced at £99 - will be the only shirts available.

Wednesday released a statement last night stating the club would have a 'soft launch' of the new kit, which has seen the Owls return to their famous blue and white stripes.

The club is yet to elaborate on why the standard men's shirts were not available to buy today, and no information has been given concerning when fans will be able to get hold of one.

The Star spoke to fans at the Owls in the Park event.

57-year-old Peter Jones, of Chapeltown, said: "It would have been good to be able to have it today, but I'm happy to wait for mine."

"I'm glad to see the kit go back to the blue and white stripes, and I think it'll be worth the wait," added Andrew Elliott, 32, of Lowedges.

Sheffield granddad, Arthur Matthews said: "I'm sure the club's done everything they could do get the strip ready, and we've still got time before the new season.

Fans have also reacted to the news online.

Will Dowling said: "£100 for a men’s replica shirt today. Think I’ll pass..."

Nick Prewett added: "From what I’ve been told, the normal kits are available to order online tomorrow? To be fair, the kits are excellent. Had a good look at them and will definitely be getting one. I know they are expensive but I know the money is going back into the club.

Robert Fleming said: "I've walked to Hillsborough and back to get a shirt a 100 pound shirt that's ripping the fans off who buy the season tickets then buy the shirts as well they should have all sizes in to sell it's the same as last year they need to get this sorted I work in retail and this is not good business at all

The statement from the club said: "Following the unveiling of Wednesday’s home kit for the 2018/19 season, Owls in the Park 2018 will be preceded by a soft launch of the striking strip on Sunday morning.

"With the Owls’ community fun day taking place earlier than normal on the first day of July, we were committed to revealing the kit alongside one of our most engaging days of the calendar year.

"So from 10am in the Owls Megastore, the blue and white striped replica shirt will be showcased to supporters from the infant range, juniors, men’s and ladies through to the Pro-Fit kit to be worn by the players next term.

"The Pro-Fit kit is manufactured from superior moist management fabric featuring EVAPOR8 technology laser cut for improved athlete fit.

"Infants shirts up to four years and the ladies version can be purchased on Sunday to mark our family fun event, with prices ranging from £35 to £59.

"The limited edition Pro-Fit shirt, as worn by the players during the photo shoot at Hillsborough on Friday, will be available for a one-off price of £99 at the Megastore."

The club has yet to give any details as to why the men's shirts have not gone on sale at the Megastore.

Owls fans weren't able to get their hands on last season's kit until September - more than six weeks after the start of the 2017/18 campaign.