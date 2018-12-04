Sheffield woman flies to Tenerife to help with search for missing sister

A Sheffield woman has flown to Tenerife to help search for her missing sister, who has not been seen for four days.

Amy Louise Gerard, aged 28, was last seen outside the Irish Molly Malone bar in Puerto de la Cruz in the early hours of Friday, November 30.

Amy Louise Gerard

APPEAL: Sheffield United fan hunted over ‘flash bang’ device used at away game



The Lucie Blackman Trust, which supports Brits in crisis abroad, said Amy had been celebrating a friend’s birthday when she went missing.

READ MORE: Roadside breath tests to be carried out in annual Christmas drink driving crackdown in South Yorkshire

She is reported to have left the bar with her boyfriend but they became separated and she has not been seen since.

POLICE: Doncaster man arrested after police dog tracks scent from crime scene

The animal trainer, who works at Tenerife’s Loro Parque marine park, was reported missing by her work colleagues when she failed to turn up for work later that day.

Amy’s sister, Chloe, from Sheffield, has flown to Tenerife with their mum to help with the search.

The Lucie Blackman Trust said Amy’s disappearance is ‘extremely out of character’.