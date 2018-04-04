Sheffield woman makes heart-wrenching plea for help to catch fiance's killer

The fiancée of a Sheffield man stabbed to death in a city street has made a heart-wrenching plea for help to find those involved in the murder.

Kelsey Dixon, aged 23, who had three children with 22-year-old Jarvin Blake, today urged witnesses to the knife attack or anyone with information about why it happened or who was involved to come forward.

Jarvin was stabbed at the junction of Catherine Street and Brackley Street, Burngreave, on Thursday, March 8 and four arrests have been made but nobody has yet been charged over the killing.

Kesley said: "I need justice for Jarvin and I need to know who did this and why."

Javin had three children - one son and two daughters aged five, three and just seven months.

In a heartbreaking tribute to her partner of seven years, Kelsey said he was a 'fantastic dad'.

She added: "We have three beautiful children. He was a fantastic dad who loved spending time with them and our son keeps asking when his daddy is coming home.

"Jarvin will now not be able to see them grow up or share key milestones in their lives.

"I'm completely devastated and don't know how I'm going to live without him."

Kelsey, who was preparing to marry Jarvin over the next couple of years, said: "Jarvin has everything to live for. He was a father, partner, son, brother and friend. He had a passion for life and was a handsome, funny and caring family man.

"My heart is completely broken and life will never be the same again. I just want someone to tell me that this has all been a bad dream."

Urging people with information to come forward, Kelsey added: "Jarvin didn't deserve to die. He was stabbed to death in the middle of the afternoon in the street.

"I am appealing for anyone who was a witness to this incident or has information about why this happened or who was responsible to contact the police or Crimestoppers."

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.