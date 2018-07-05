Sherburn High School to reopen following overnight blaze

A fire-hit school is set to reopen to pupils tomorrow (Friday) after damage was caused in an overnight blaze.

A clean-up operation has been carried out at Sherburn High School after a blaze which firefighters battled into the early hours of Tuesday.

The Sherburn-in-Elmet school was closed for three days following the fire, which police said was being treated as suspicious.

The school's gym and changing rooms were extensively damaged in the blaze.

But firefighters were praised for preventing further damage to the school building and teaching areas.

A crowdfunding campaign was launched following the fire to help get the school back up and running.

Headteacher Maria Williams said: “This has been a very difficult time but everybody has pulled together. We are looking forward to getting on with teaching and learning and with all the exciting things we have lined up for the end of term, including our theatre production and overseas residential trips.

“We’re pleased to say that students can continue to wear their summer uniform of polo shirts in house colours but with shorts or tracksuit bottoms. This will allow PE lessons to continue as normal.”