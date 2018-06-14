Sherburn-in-Elmet police drop-in sessions

Police in Sherburn-in-Elmet are taking front counter help into the community with a new service designed to interact with more people.

'Keeping safe community' drop-in events will be held at Sherburn and Villages Community Library on Finkle Hill to help more members of the public access crime prevention and personal safety advice, sign up to the North Yorkshire Community Messaging system to receive alerts about crime and incidents in their area, or to simply have a chat.

The drop-ins will be led by police volunteers who will be joined by Police Community Support Officers.

The scheme will run once a month for a three-month trial period, and could become a permanent service.

North Yorkshire Police’s Citizens in Policing Coordinator Manager, Natasha Almond, said: “Sherburn-in-Elmet police station office is open to the public on a part-time basis thanks to our Police Support Volunteers, however, the service is underused and people rarely call in.

“So we’re taking our services out into the community to reach more people.

"We have great support from our volunteers who are willing to provide this service in their own time.

"My thanks go to them for giving up their time and to the volunteers at Sherburn and Villages Community Library for their enthusiasm and help with this service.”

Karen Packham, of Sherburn-in-Elmet Community Trust, added: “Libraries are safe spaces in communities where everyone is welcome and we are looking forward to working more closely with North Yorkshire Police to build a more resilient community”

The first Keeping safe community drop-in will be held on Thursday, June 21 from 2pm to 4pm , and at the same time on July 19 and August 16.