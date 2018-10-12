Sheridan Smith announces one-off headline show at London’s O2 Arena

Doncaster actress and singing sensation Sheridan Smith is set for her biggest show yet – with a one-off headline concert date at London’s 20,000 capacity O2 Arena.

The star has carved out a successful singing career and following a successful sold out debut UK tour has now announced she will play at the venue for one night only next March.

Sheridan Smith has announced a date at London's O2 Arena.

The Isle of Axholme star played at the Royal Albert Hall as part of her tour but will now play to an even bigger audience at the former Millennium Dome.

READ MORE: Sheridan Smith opens up on depression battle after death of her father

Tickets for the show on March 30 go on sale on 19 October at 9am at LiveNation.co.uk

At this special show, Sheridan will be playing tracks from her much adored discography as well as new music from her hugely anticipated sophomore album A Northern Soul set for release on 2 November.

Sheridan’s debut album saw huge success and shot into the charts at number 9 where it commenced a seven-week run in the Top 20, and it subsequently reached Gold status with over 140,000 sales.

READ MORE: Sheridan Smith to play porn star in Channel 4 drama series

Despite being released in November it became one of the ten best-selling debut albums of 2017, and was the year’s second biggest debut from a British female artist after Dua Lipa.

Now Sheridan is set to take things to another with her second album ‘A Northern Soul’ which will be released on November 2. The album is today previewed with the release of the lead single ‘Priceless’.

Eager to challenge herself as an artist, Sheridan delved into her own personal experiences to co-write a heartfelt and deeply personal collection of contemporary songs.

READ MORE: Sheridan Smith comedy movie set to hit cinema screens

She collaborated with some of the world’s leading songwriters including the album’s Grammy-winning producer Jimmy Hogarth (Amy Winehouse, James Bay), plus Amy Wadge (Ed Sheeran, Kylie) and Eg White (Adele, Florence + The Machine).

“I’ve loved getting back into the music,” says Sheridan. “It feels great to be able to sing a song while telling a story in three minutes.

“I’ve been working with some amazing people who can get inside my head and help me write these great songs about my life.”

The venue is the biggest indoor venue in the UK.