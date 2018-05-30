Ship to move ahead of work on £11m footbridge over A63 in Hull

A historic ship is to move ahead of work to install a new footbridge over one of Hull's main roads.

The Spurn Lightship will temporarily move this September as part of the £393m plans to upgrade the A63 to Hull docks.

The Spurn Lightship will move ahead of the start of work this October

The 18-month programme to install the £11m bridge in front of Princes Quay is due to start in October, reconnecting the city centre with its waterfront and regenerated Fruit Market, ahead of the main A63 upgrade. It should be completed by March 2020.

One of the main concerns has been how it will affect traffic. The route takes 54,000 vehicles a day and any lane closures swiftly paralyse the system.

A briefing by Highways England earlier this year said there would be no lane closures between 6am and 8pm, Monday to Saturday, with two lanes maintained in each direction at all times.

Full or partial road closures would only happen overnight or at weekends for "certain essential works."

The agency said today they couldn't comment further until a contractor is appointed later this summer.

The Lightship will stay in the Marina until 2021 and is set to receive specialist conservation work, subject to funding.

The vessel will then be moved to a new permanent home on the Marina, as part of the £27.4m Hull: Yorkshire’s Maritime City programme, funded by the Heritage Lottery Fund and Hull Council.

Coun Daren Hale, Portfolio Holder for Economic Investment, Regeneration, Planning, Land and Property, said: “Extensive preparations for its move are now under way. Over the coming months, the vessel’s historic collection will be carefully removed and stored safely as condition checks and detailed surveys of the Spurn Lightship are undertaken ahead of its move in early September.

“Unfortunately, while work is ongoing in preparation of its move, we will be unable to offer access to visitors this summer.

“We are looking forward to reopening when the conservation work is complete. The Spurn Lightship will return with rejuvenated exhibitions and longer opening hours with improved accessibility and signage, allowing everyone to admire the splendour of the vessel, securing its long-term future.”