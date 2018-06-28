Shock as top Yorkshire restaurant closes after six years

One of the most high-profile restaurants in the region has closed its doors.

The high-end 1884 Dock Street Kitchen opened six years ago on Hull Marina and went on to garner local, regional and national restaurant awards as well as critical acclaim in the national media and a coveted listing in the Michelin Guide.

Director James Birch said the decision was made "very quickly" having reviewed its performance - particularly in the aftermath of City of Culture, adding: "The momentum from City of Culture has dropped off somewhat."

He said: "Basically the volume isn't there. Such quality costs money. You either reduce quality or increase volume, but the whole team were proud of what we do and would rather redevelop and relaunch rather than becoming a place that used to be good."

Parent company Headstart Retail is now exploring options for the building which will involve food.

The 30 staff are still being paid and most of them are expected to transfer to new roles within the group, which also plans to open a new restaurant, Cucina 1884, in Hessle later this year.

The sister restaurant,1884 Wine and Tapas Bar, remains open as normal.

In a statement the company said: "James is in the process of contacting people who have made bookings at 1884 Dock Street Kitchen, and he is asking anyone who holds gift vouchers to take them to the restaurant by Saturday 14 July. "

Mr Birch said it is now a case of wait and see at 1884 Dock Street Kitchen. He said: “1884 Wine and Tapas Bar is going from strength to strength and Cucina 1884 will be a superb addition to our stable.

"Everything we do sets new standards in the hospitality sector, and we’ll be aiming to do the same as we bid farewell to 1884 Dock Street Kitchen.”