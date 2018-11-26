Shocking moment stolen car crashes into Leeds dad's vehicle and catches fire

A 30-year-old man had a lucky escape when a thief drove a stolen vehicle into his car on a Leeds housing estate - before running away.

Ricky Grainge was driving a Subaru Outback estate down a residential street in Gipton when the speeding car smashed into him before catching fire.

The horrific crash was captured on CCTV and shared on Facebook by Ricky's partner Lauren Eames.

The driver of the car - which had been stolen in Oakwood earlier the same day - then fled the scene and remains on the run from police.

Ricky, 30, who has a young child, suffered concussion in the collision as well as shoulder and neck injuries and has not been able to return to work.

West Yorkshire Police said:

"At 9.16am on Saturday, November 10, police received a report of a grey Vauxhall Zafira having been stolen from the driveway of house in Oakwood Lane, Leeds.

"The car had been left with the keys in while the owner was loading the vehicle. He returned minutes later to find it had been driven away.

"At 9.24am, police received a report of a road traffic collision at the junction of Fearnville Drive and Fearnville Place.

"The stolen Vauxhall was involved in a collision with a gold Subaru Outback estate. The driver of the Subaru, a 30-year-old man, suffered concussion and was taken to Leeds General Infirmary by ambulance. He was later discharged following treatment.

"The Vauxhall caught fire following the collision which also caused extensive damage to the garden wall of a house.

"The driver of the stolen car ran from the scene and has not yet been identified. He was described as white, about 5ft 9ins tall, aged in his twenties to thirties, with short mousy/blonde hair."

Anyone who saw the suspect in the area or who has any information that could assist in identifying him is asked to contact officers via 101 quoting crime reference 13180564403 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.