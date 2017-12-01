Shocking photo shows Yorkshire policeman's eye injury after headbutt attack

A Yorkshire police officer sustained this shocking eye injury after being assaulted at a railway station.

The British Transport Police constable and his colleague were both attacked by a passenger at York Station on Thursday night.

They were arresting a man who had been travelling aboard a Cross Country Trains service.

The officers had been asked to meet the train at the station by concerned staff on board.

The victim, named by BTP as PC Storey, was headbutted in the face by the man, who was being detained on suspicion of assaulting a member of the train crew.

He lost consciousness on the platform and has been left with a serious eye injury. He is recovering at home after hospital treatment.

His colleague's shoulder was hurt while handcuffing the suspect.

The man was detained and has since been sectioned under the Mental Health Act.

Superintendent Eddie Wylie of BTP said:

"On a daily basis police officers put themselves in harm’s way to deal with incidents to keep the public safe, it’s part of the job, being assaulted isn't. I have spoken to the officer and despite his horrendous injury, he is in good spirits which is a testament to the excellent officer that he is."