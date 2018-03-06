Shocking pictures show three-car crash in Seamer

A car driving erratically has collided with various street furniture before smashing into another car.

North Yorkshire Police attended the collision on Main Street, in Seamer, outside Proudfoots yesterday afternoon (Monday March 6).

Pictures from the crash. Credit: North Yorkshire Police

The collision involved a silver Toyota Prius, a black Renault Clio and a grey Ford Focus.

A police spokesperson said: "The Toyota & Renault were both traveling towards the A64 and the Ford was stationary outside the supermarket.

"As a result of our initial investigation we believe that the Toyota has traveled from the the Irton area in an erratic manner and may have collided with various items of street furniture prior to hitting the Renault.

"Occupants of the Toyota and Renault were taken to Scarborough Hospital but are not believed to be seriously injured."

Anyone in the Seamer area and have any dashcam footage of the Toyota or have any CCTV which covers Main Street between the Crossgatess roundabout and is urged to get in touch with police by emailing Huw.Walkey@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or calling 101 and asking for TC1786 Walkey. Quoting inncident 182 of 5th March.