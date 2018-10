Have your say

Police officers patrolling the M62 were shocked to find a man walking back from a night out on the carriageway.

The man, who police described as having 'had a few too many', appears to be on the hard shoulder between Chain Bar and Birstall on Sunday night.

Police find schoolboy wandering on M62 near Leeds

He was returning from a night out when officers pulled over and spotted him.

It is illegal for a pedestrian to trespass on a motorway.