Shooting Stars’ Angelos Epithemiou and Phoenix Nights’ Clinton Baptiste team up for Doncaster comedy show

A host of TV comedy stars are to join forces for a rib-tickling Doncaster show in the New Year.

Comedians from Shooting Stars, Peter Kay’s Phoenix Nights and 8 Out of 10 Cats will come together for the Laugh at Doncaster Dome show on March 29.

The bill will be made up of Shooting Stars scorekeeper Angelos Epithemiou, Phoenix Nights’ psychic medium Clinton Baptiste and Ivan Brackenbury from Channel 4 comedy quiz 8 Out Of 10 Cats.

All three of the acts are characters – with Angelos portrayed by Dan Renton Skinner, Baptiste by actor and comedian Alex Lowe and Brackenbury by stand-up star Tom Binns.

Clinton Baptiste and Angelos Epithemiou have teamed up for a comedy show at Doncaster Dome

The show will be compered by Doncaster-based Peter Kay tribute Lee Lard.

It will take place at The Dome on March 19 and tickets, priced at £16, are available from the box office on 01302 270777.