Shop worker threatened during robbery in Goole

A shop worker was threatened during a robbery in Goole.

The robbery, at Carlisle Newsbooze, in Carlisle Street, happened at about 4.15pm on Saturday.

A man walked into the shop and threatened a member of staff.

Humberside Police said the offender then stole cigarettes and a "significant" amount of cash from the newsagents.

He left the shop and fled towards Hook Road, riding a yellow bicycle which had a basket on the front.

The offender also had his face covered with possibly a scarf, and was wearing a dark coat, with a fur trim around the hood and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting log 387 of March 24.