ShopAppy triumphs at NatWest Great British Entrepreneur of the Year Awards

A businesswoman looking to help revive the high street was recognised at a national business award ceremony.

Jackie Mulligan, who founded the shop local intiative ShopAppy last year, triumphed at the NatWest Great British Entrepreneur of the Year Awards in the service industries category.

Ms Mulligan said: “It was great to be recognised for our efforts to change the game and to provide a local alternative for online shoppers and for browsers to see what is available in our towns and city centre districts.”

Over 3,000 businesses entered the awards nationally across a range of categories. Past winners include David Buttress of Just Eat.