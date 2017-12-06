Shortage of skilled workers biggest issue for family business

Family-run businesses are being impacted upon by the so-called “war for talent” at a higher level than has ever been seen, a report from KPMG claims.

The KPMG Enterprise and European Family Businesses (EFB) European Family Business Barometer 2017 shows that family business owners’ abilities to attract and retain the skills needed throughout their business is now the sector’s number one concern.

With approximately 70,000 family business employers in Yorkshire & the Humber KPMG said that this is further evidence that securing skills is a key regional business issue.

More than four in ten of the family business representatives surveyed named recruiting skilled staff as one of their businesses’ major matters, coming ahead of increasing competition and declining profitability in second and third place. The proportion citing the recruitment of talent as a key concern has risen from 37 per cent last year and 33 per cent in 2015.

Ian Beaumont, KPMG’s Head of Enterprise and family business in Yorkshire, said: “The culture and values that become apparent to employees within many family businesses, once they have joined, means they tend to perform strongly when it comes to retaining talent.

“However, as their appetite to tap into the skills that exist outside of the family gene pool grows, in a high employment economy, their experience of the war for talent intensifies as they compete to attract staff with sought after skills.

“Given the vast majority of the families behind the businesses are committed to maintaining family ownership, and have a potentially wide pool of relatives amongst whom to share dividends, the remuneration packages on offer to attract talent can be more limited than businesses in this regional market with other ownership forms.”