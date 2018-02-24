Sinkhole of 'unknown depth' opens ups on Dallamires Lane, Ripon

A sinkhole of "unknown depth" opened up in Ripon.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service today said that two crews attended Dallamires Lane after a call at 3.45pm yesterday afternoon.

The hole was around five metres by five metres and the area was cordoned off.

A notice on the service's log said: "Two crews from Ripon have been called to a sink hole opening approximately 5m by 5m and of an unknown depth.

"Fire crews cordoned off the area until arrival of local authority Emergency Planning team and Police. Incident left with Harrogate Borough Council."