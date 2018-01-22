Sir David Attenborough is coming to York to open a new dinosaur exhibition

Have your say

Naturalist and TV icon Sir David Attenborough is coming to York this spring.

The broadcaster will open a new dinosaur-themed exhibition called Jurassic World at the Yorkshire Museum in the city's Museum Gardens on March 23.

Local schoolchildren will be given the chance to put their questions to the 91-year-old as part of a competition.

Sir David has been interested in palaeontology since childhood and described the museum's collections as 'internationally significant'.

The exhibition opens to the public the following day.