Sir Elton John to play last ever UK concert in Leeds during final farewell tour

Sir Elton John has announced a concert date in Leeds in 2020 during his final tour.

His three-year Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour will end in 2021

Leeds will be his final UK tour date EVER when he performs at the First Direct Arena on December 7, 2020, after concerts in London, Manchester, Liverpool, Aberdeen, Glasgow and Birmingham.

Sir Elton said: "The Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour will take us to many places that have meant a lot to me over the last 50 years, but these UK shows will be incredibly special.

"The UK is home, and where my heart will always be. To celebrate some of the incredible moments we've shared with my British fans over the years will be wonderful.

"These homecoming shows will be very emotional, and a lot of fun."

Tickets for the newly-announced string of dates in 2020 will go on general sale on Friday November 16 at 10am, with the pre-sale starting at 10am on Tuesday November 13.

Farewell Yellow Brick Road UK tour dates:

November 2020

Fri 6 - The O2, London

Sat 7 - The O2, London

Mon 9 - Arena, Birmingham

Weds 11 - Resorts World Arena, Birmingham

Fri 13 - Echo Arena, Liverpool

Sat 14 - Echo Arena, Liverpool

Tue 17 - Arena, Manchester

Fri 20 - The Events Complex Aberdeen (TECA), Aberdeen

Sat 21 - The Events Complex Aberdeen (TECA), Aberdeen

Tue 24 - The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

Wed 25 - The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

Sat 28 - Arena, Manchester

December 2020

Mon 7 - First Direct Arena, Leeds