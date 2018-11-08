Sir Elton John to play last ever UK concert in Leeds during final farewell tour

Sir Elton John has announced a concert date in Leeds in 2020 during his final tour.
His three-year Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour will end in 2021
Leeds will be his final UK tour date EVER when he performs at the First Direct Arena on December 7, 2020, after concerts in London, Manchester, Liverpool, Aberdeen, Glasgow and Birmingham.
Sir Elton said: "The Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour will take us to many places that have meant a lot to me over the last 50 years, but these UK shows will be incredibly special.
"The UK is home, and where my heart will always be. To celebrate some of the incredible moments we've shared with my British fans over the years will be wonderful.
"These homecoming shows will be very emotional, and a lot of fun."
Tickets for the newly-announced string of dates in 2020 will go on general sale on Friday November 16 at 10am, with the pre-sale starting at 10am on Tuesday November 13.
Farewell Yellow Brick Road UK tour dates:
November 2020
Fri 6 - The O2, London
Sat 7 - The O2, London
Mon 9 - Arena, Birmingham
Weds 11 - Resorts World Arena, Birmingham
Fri 13 - Echo Arena, Liverpool
Sat 14 - Echo Arena, Liverpool
Tue 17 - Arena, Manchester
Fri 20 - The Events Complex Aberdeen (TECA), Aberdeen
Sat 21 - The Events Complex Aberdeen (TECA), Aberdeen
Tue 24 - The SSE Hydro, Glasgow
Wed 25 - The SSE Hydro, Glasgow
Sat 28 - Arena, Manchester
December 2020
Mon 7 - First Direct Arena, Leeds