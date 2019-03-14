Sir Patrick Stewart is paying to bus protesters from Yorkshire to an anti-Brexit march in London

West Yorkshire born actor Sir Patrick Stewart is sponsoring a coach to take people from Huddersfield to an anti-Brexit march in London.

Sir Patrick has agreed to pay £1,000 for a bus to take campaigners from the town to the "put it to the people" demonstration which takes place on Saturday, March 23.

The United Kingdom is set to leave the European Union a week later on Friday, March 29 at 11 pm UK time, currently without any kind of deal having been agreed.

The Star Trek actor, who was until recently the Chancellor of the University of Huddersfield, said he is delighted to sponsor the coach saying it is "High Noon" for Brexit.

He said: "The damage Brexit is already causing to our communities and country is clear. “Businesses are closing, companies are cutting staff, the NHS is suffering and the opportunities for future generations of travelling, working and living across Europe without restrictions are at risk.

"The 'put it to the people' march may very well be our last chance to demand a democratic final say on this mess before it’s too late.

"This is High Noon for Brexit - when anyone who cares about the future, anyone who feels betrayed by broken promises in the last referendum, anyone who wants to prevent years more of this madness should come to make their voice heard. It’s now or never.”

Sir Patrick is one of the known names who are sponsoring coaches to the march. Other sponsors include Alan Partridge actor Steve Coogan, chair of Stoke City football club Peter Coates and celebrity chef and majority shareholder of Norwich City, Delia Smith.

Sir Patrick also sponsored a coach from Huddersfield to The People's Vote march in October 2018.

