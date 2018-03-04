Sir Roger Bannister, first athlete to run sub-four minute mile, dies aged 88

Sir Roger Bannister, the first athlete to run a sub-four minute mile, has died aged 88, his family have said.

A statement released on behalf of Sir Roger's family said: "Sir Roger Bannister, died peacefully in Oxford on 3rd March 2018, aged 88, surrounded by his family who were as loved by him, as he was loved by them."

Bannister broke the fabled barrier on May 6, 1954 at Oxford’s Iffley Road Track with the help of Sir Christopher Chataway and Chris Brasher who acted as pacesetters. Brasher died in 2003 after a short illness and Chataway died of cancer in January 2014.

Bannister, who went on to have a distinguished career as a neurologist following his retirement from athletics, told The Yorkshire Post in 2014: “I am having troubles with walking. Ironically it is a neurological disorder - Parkinson’s.

“There’s a gentle irony to it. I have seen and looked after patients with so many neurological and other disorders that’s I am not surprised I have acquired an illness. It’s in the nature of things.

“I am being well looked after and I don’t intend to let it interfere - as much as I can.”



