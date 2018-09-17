Sirius signs fertilizer deal with South American

Have your say

Sirius Minerals has signed a new agreement to supply fertilizer to South America.

The NOrth Yorkshire firm will send its fertilizer product POLY4 mainly to Brazil but also other countries in South America.

POLY4 is the trademark name of Sirius Minerals Plc’s fertilizer product.

Santiago Franco, CEO of Cibra, said: “We are excited to be entering into this long-term partnership with Sirius to deliver POLY4 into Brazil and other key markets of South America.

“The supply agreement provides Cibra with access to a unique multi-nutrient product that will play an important and valuable role in one of the fastest growing fertilizer markets in the world.”