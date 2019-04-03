Sister launches school campaign to say thanks for saving her brother

A 10 year old girl has a persuaded her school to raise money for the charity that saved her baby brother. Catherine Scott reports.

When Lola-May Hardcastle became school charities prefect at her school the 10-year-old knew exactly what she wanted to do.

Her baby brother Teddy had almost died after suffering a severe brain haemorrhage detected when he was just a few days old.

The second-born twin was rushed to Leeds General Infirmary and underwent emergency neurosurgery, followed by a series of operations to save his life, and spent his first few months in Leeds Children’s Hospital, where it was also discovered that Teddy was suffering from the blood clotting disorder Haemophilia B.

Now four and a happy and healthy little boy, Teddy, along with his twin brother Harry, is a pupil at Harrogate independent school Belmont Grosvenor alongside sisters Lola-May, and Sienna, aged eight.

Lola-May was determined to champion the work of Leeds Children’s Hospital, and its partner charity Leeds Cares. She persuaded Belmont Grosvenor’s Parent Teacher Association to choose Leeds Cares as its charity for 2019.

Mum Laura Hardcastle said she was extremely proud of Lola-May.

“Lola-May was ecstatic when Leeds Cares was accepted by BGS as the school’s charity for 2019 – it means so much to her, and all of us, as we, as a family, owe a lot to the Leeds Children’s Hospital. We always reflect on how different things could have been without the care of the hospital and the staff – we can vouch first-hand to the truly remarkable level of care provided for Teddy.”

Despite the significant scar tissue in Teddy’s brain, he continues to grow and develop in the same way any other child does.

“He continues to amaze us daily, and is growing into a strong, confident, capable, loving and handsome little boy,” she said.

Already staff and pupils at Belmont Grosvenor have organised a pyjama day to help raise money for Leeds Cares, and other fundraising activities planned include a colour run in May and the school’s annual summer ball in July.

Kevin Gerrie, Director of Fundraising at Leeds Cares said: “Leeds Cares is the charity partner of Leeds Teaching Hospitals which means we support all the patients who receive care here, along with the staff who provide it. We fund everything from research and innovation projects, through to much-needed equipment on the wards.”