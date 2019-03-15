Sister of Doncaster’s One Direction Star Louis Tomlinson dies at age of 18

Have your say

A Doncaster woman – the sister of One Direction star Louis Tomlinson – has died of a suspected heart attack at the age of 18.

Félicité Tomlinson, an aspiring fashion designer, died at her flat in Earl's Court, west London, on Wednesday.

Her death is being treated as unexplained by police.

It comes after their mother, Johannah Deakin, died from leukaemia in 2016 at the age of 43.

In a statement, Scotland Yard said: "Police were called by London Ambulance Service at 12.52 on Wednesday, March 13 to a residential address following reports of a female in cardiac arrest.

"A female believed to be aged 18 was pronounced dead at the scene.

"A post-mortem examination will take place in due course."

Félicité was well-known on social media and regularly shared posts with her 1.3 million followers on Instagram.

On January 30, she posted a picture of a row of tattoos on her forearm, which she said were the initials of all her siblings.

Her last post came just four days ago.

It is understood that her heartbroken brother, Louis, who is reportedly in London for a now-cancelled appearance on Friday night's Comic Relief, was told of her death on Wednesday.

Their mother died at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital in Sheffield on December 7, 2016, after being diagnosed with leukaemia earlier that year.

Following her death, Louis released the song Just Hold On - his debut solo single - in her honour and he performed it on The X Factor just days later.

At the time he described the performance as ‘harder than I ever imagined’.