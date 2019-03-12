Sisters realise dream with new Huddersfield baby boutique Luna’s

Two sisters have fulfilled their lifelong ambition by launching a baby boutique together in Huddersfield.

Linda Holmes-Phayer and Gayle Phayer-Thompson have finished a three-week refurbishment of their 500 sq ft space on Westbourne Road in Marsh and opened baby boutique, Luna’s.

Selling clothing for new-borns to two year-olds, gifts and baby shower accessories, the two-storey boutique stocks products that the sisters felt were lacking from the high street.

Ms Phayer-Thompson said: “For years we’ve talked about the limited choice on the high street, especially when compared to wider Europe. Supermarket lines have brought newfound affordability for parents, but sometimes this comes at a price in terms of quality, or clothing that is a little different – especially for boys.

“That’s why we’ve thought carefully about the babywear and gifts that we stock. We’ve tried to find things that you won’t typically be able to buy in local bricks and mortar shops.”

Ms Holmes-Phayer added: “There are some amazing brands out there, that design incredibly beautiful outfits. But the more unusual clothing is often more expensive.

“Then there are the niche ecommerce sites that seem to pop up all over the internet, but many people are nervous about their purchase – plus they miss out on the experience of buying in a boutique environment.”