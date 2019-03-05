Six arrests were made last night as rival fans clashed at the Sheffield derby.

Three hundred police officers were on duty for last night’s game, with extra bobbies drafted in from other forces to boost numbers.

Police horses were also used in Hillsborough before and after the game as fans gathered outside the stadium.

And in a first for South Yorkshire Police, drones were used to monitor the crowds from the air, with footage beamed down to police chiefs on the ground to provide an overview of the fans.

But the night did not pass without trouble, and South Yorkshire Police said six arrests were made.

Last night the force thanked fans for their co-operation and support throughout the police operation and said ‘conflict’ between fans was less than at previous meetings.

Chief Superintendent Shaun Morley said: “Tonight saw the city come together to cheer on their teams and overall the behaviour from fans was positive and there was an exciting atmosphere for everybody to enjoy.

“During the course of the operation there was some minor disorder that resulted in the arrest of six individuals. This reduced level of conflict is testament to the attitudes and behaviour of both sets of supporters and the positive work by everybody involved.

“Thank you to our officers and our colleagues from other forces for their efforts, professionalism and effectiveness in keeping the public safe, under difficult circumstances.

“We hope your journey home was safe and that everybody enjoyed the match.”

But fans using social media have spoken of a number of clashes between fans and pockets of disorder, including one incident in which fireworks and coins were thrown at supporters as they left the ground.

Disorder was also reported as rival fans both attempted to board the same trams.

The game finished 0-0.