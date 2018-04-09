Six jailed for more than 32 years over Leeds dial a dealer drugs supply conspiracy

SIX people involved in dial a dealer drug line operations in Leeds have been jailed for a total of 32 years-and-three-months.

Leeds Crown Court heard undercover police regularly called the Y3 or YSL lines to arrange heroin and crack cocaine deals over a period of four months from last April.

Marcus Clarke

Prosecutors estimated the "ring and bring" cocaine and heroin drugs supply conspiracy in the Harehills area was responsible for more than 4,500 drug deals worth more than £60,000.

The court heard brothers Marcus and Kirtis Clarke played leading roles in the operation while Elaine Iggo was a driver and Tishan Mottley, Aqeeb Majid and Keeley Clough acted as runners delivering drug orders.

Prosecutor, Dave Mackay said when undercover police officer Emma dialled the Y3 line on one occasion last April she was directed to a flat on Nowell Mount at Harehills and was sold heroin and crack cocaine through the letterbox.

Mr Mackay said during another drugs deal last May undercover officer Emma bought heroin from Kirtis Clarke and Elaine Iggo when Iggo was driving a car with a young child in the back.

Kirtis Clarke

Mr Mackay said another drug deal took place on July 19 last year in a children's playground at Conway Place in Harehills.

The court heard undercover officer Emma bought drugs from the Y3 line on 23 occasions and paid a total of £320 for 23 wraps of heroin and nine wraps of crack cocaine.

The court heard when police went to arrest Aqeeb Majid at a house on Bayswater Road last October they found a taser disguised as a torch in his bedroom.

The six defendants admitted conspiracy to supply drugs and Majid also admitted possession of a prohibited weapon - the taser.

Tishan Mottley

Marcus Clarke, aged 25, of Holts Crest Way, Leeds, was jailed for seven-years-and-seven-months; Kirtis Clarke, aged 29, of Greenlea Avenue, Yeadon, was jailed for seven-years-and-two-months; Aqeeb Majid, aged 21, of Bayswater Road, Harehills, was jailed for six-and-a-half-years; Tishan Mottley, aged 25, of Newton Grove, Chapeltown, was jailed for five-years-and-eight-months; Elaine Iggo, aged 30, of Greenlea Avenue Yeadon, was jailed for 32 months; Keeley Clough, aged 32, of Strathmore Avenue, Harehills, was jailed for 32 months.

Judge Robin Mairs said: "It was a sophisticated and professional set up."

Judge Mairs added: "The trade of Class A drugs causes utter misery and desperation in the communities where it is perpetrated."

Elaine Iggo

Aqeeb Majid