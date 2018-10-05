Six men charged after police rads in Leeds find £500,000 worth of cannabis

Have your say

Police have seized half a million pounds worth of cannabis in raids across Leeds.

Officers from the Yorkshire and the Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit were joined by West Yorkshire Police to search five properties on Tuesday in the Harehills and East End Park areas of the city.

Suspected cannabis factories and plants were found at four properties and plants found at the fifth.

Det Insp Lee Fletcher of the Regional Organised Crime Unit for the Yorkshire and Humber Region, said: “We take the manufacturing of illegal drugs very seriously and will take action where we suspect it is taking place."

Six men aged 21, 23, 20, 24, 19 and 20 were charged with conspiracy to produce cannabis added a police spokesperson.