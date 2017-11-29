Six months of disruption: M621 in Leeds to be shut overnight for upgrades

Motorists in Leeds will face disruption on a major commuter route as work is carried out to upgrade part of the M621 motorway.

The six-month project starts tonight (Wednesday) to install concrete barriers in the central reservation, safety barriers at the side of the motorway, and drainage work to reduce flooding risk.

It will be carried out between junction 3 at Hunslet and junction 6 at Belle Isle.

Work will take place overnight between 8pm and 6am.

During the project, the M621 will be closed overnight in either direction between junctions 1 and 7. Signed diversions will be in place.

Highways England said that when major events are planned in the city, road closure times will be changed to minimise any delays.

Project Manager Esref Ulas said: “We recognise that this is a very busy route and that is why we are carrying out these vital safety improvements. The majority of the work will be carried out overnight to minimise disruption. In the new year we will reduce the speed limit for everyone’s safety while the narrow lanes are in place.

“We would like to thank drivers in advance for their patience and encourage them to allow extra time for their journeys – particularly at rush hour.”

In February, once the work in the verge has finished, the speed limit will be reduced from 50mph to 30mph and narrow lanes installed until spring 2018.