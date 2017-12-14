Six months on: Service for Grenfell families is a chance for ‘healing and truth’

A BEREAVED woman who lost two family members in the Grenfell Tower flat said she hopes a memorial service to honour those who died will be an opportunity for “words of healing and truth”.

Clarrie Mendy, whose cousin Mary Mendy and her daughter Khadija died in the fire, has been helping shape the multi-faith service, which will focus on remembering the 71 victims of the June 14 tower block blaze.

Mary Mendy and her daughter Khadija Saye at Khadija's holy communion.

She said she had asked for the event to be held at St Paul’s Cathedral, exactly six months after the fire, and that she hoped the names of the 53 adults and 18 children who died would be read out as a mark of respect and recognition.

Ms Mendy said: “I think a lot of people are anticipating and looking forward to this service at St Paul’s. I know there’s a lot of expectations. I know there’s a lot of diversity from your normal tradition.

“I just hope this service reflects, I hope it resonates actually, with people, with the hunger people have spiritually. I really do hope it does. A lot of people, right now there’s no trust in the Government, a lot of people have more faith and trust in their religion.”

She went on: “I just hope it measures up to everybody’s expectations, this service, and people will ... a lot of family will find healing from the messages, the sermons, and I hope it’s soul-enriching, to be honest.

“I hope there’s words that will just echo and resonate, and say, ‘Yes, there is empathy, there is humanity, there is hope for the world’, because I think this service is the platform that can really start to change humanity depending on the right words and - it’s a church, people of god - how they convey the message to mankind.

“I hope I’m just not hoping for too much, but I am expecting a lot from this service, especially words of healing, and of truth.”

More than 1,500 are thought to be attending - around half of which are bereaved families and survivors while the other half includes members of the wider community, volunteers and first responders.

The multi-faith service will include messages of support for the bereaved, offering strength and hope for the future “for those of all faiths and none”.

A banner with the Grenfell Heart will be displayed in the domed building, while the Ebony Steel Band, the Portobello Road Salvation Army Band, an Islamic girls’ choir from the Al Sadiq and Al Zahra Schools, and the St Paul’s Cathedral Choir will perform.

A pre-recorded sound montage of anonymous voices from the Grenfell community will also be played.

Following the service, at 11am on Thursday, bereaved families and survivors will leave the cathedral together in silence, holding white roses.

Prime Minister Theresa May and Communities Secretary Sajid Javid are some of the politicians who will be attending the memorial.

Also present will be the Prince of Wales, Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry.

Ben Gabbitas, whose close friend and confidante Sheila died in the fire, hailed the royals’ presence as being a constant strand of support through the uncertainty of the past half-year.

The 48-year-old said healing would take a long time and that “the service and people’s faith is an important part of what’s getting them through”.

Mr Gabbitas said he had been immediately struck by the way the tragedy touched the nation, praising the “almost immediate spontaneous, visceral response of people wishing to help”.

He said: “Another unifying force was the presence of the sovereign, which seemed almost immediate again in terms of they hardly needed to be consulted ... and I think the nation at that point appreciated her being present, and particularly William and Harry, and I think that was a unifying force of which there were no politicians who managed that.”

The royals’ numerous visits to the community since the fire formed a thread which has led to their presence at the service, he said, adding: “That is wonderful that there is recognition at that level, and as I said it was one of the only unifying forces and at these times I guess we are more thankful we have a royal family and its place within our society.”

Police believe 293 people were in the 129-flat Grenfell Tower on the night of the fire, of which 223 escaped, based on CCTV and body-worn video.

The final death toll was put at 71, including stillborn baby Logan Gomes, following an arduous process of recovering and identifying remains from the block.

The surviviors

Kensington and Chelsea Council said 209 households from the tower required rehousing following the fire.

As of December 12, 111 families remained in emergency accommodation - mainly hotels.

Only 45 households had moved into a permanent address and 54 into a temporary home, despite the council pledging to get every resident out of hotels by Christmas. Of those still in hotels, 29 have children.

Forty-nine families have accepted permanent housing offers but have yet to move.

The council hoped to bolster its housing stock by an extra 300 properties by Christmas to meet the demand.