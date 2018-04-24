Six sentenced after violent disorder in Scarborough

Have your say

Six people have been sentenced after a violent affray in Scarborough

Police were called to a report that a large group of people were fighting in the street outside a nightclub in Ramshill, Scarborough, in the early hours of June 11, 2017.

The disturbance resulted in four people being injured, including a man who received facial fractures and another who was knocked unconscious, police said. A plain-clothes police officer who arrived first on the scene was also assaulted.

Six people, all from Scarborough, pleaded guilty to affray, and were sentenced today at York Crown Court.

Harrison Pelucci, 23, of Londsborough Road, Scarborough, received 10 months’ imprisonment, suspended for 18 months, and must carry out 240 hours of unpaid work.

Nathan Ford, 22, of Rowan Close, received 13 months’ imprisonment suspended for 18 months, and must carry out 240 hours of unpaid work.

Aiden Pope, 22, of Lyell Street; Eleanor Wilmore, 20, of Lyell Street; Daniel Norman, 24, of Beulah Terrace; and Ronnie Davis, 22, of Sandybed Lane must all carry out 240 hours of unpaid work.

In addition, all have to pay victim surcharges and compensation to the victims.