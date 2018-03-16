Six Yorkshire postcodes appear in Sunday Times Best Places to Live guide for 2018

Four Yorkshire property hotspots are new entries in this year's Best Places to Live guide compiled by The Sunday Times.

A total of 10 towns and suburbs from the north-east of England appear in the national list of desirable locations, including six in Yorkshire.

Two of them, Malton and Pateley Bridge, appeared in the 2017 guide, but there are also four newcomers.

The north Leeds suburb of Chapel Allerton and the market towns of Beverley, Skipton and Wetherby have entered the guide for the first time.

Last year, there were eight Yorkshire entries - but Helmsley, Hull, Horsforth, Richmond, Saltburn and the Sheffield suburb of Fulwood have not been included in 2018.

The north's best place to live was named as Tynemouth, the seaside town within commuting distance of Newcastle.

Beverley

The East Yorkshire market town is within easy commuting distance of Hull and lies on the edge of the beautiful Wolds countryside. It's home to Beverley Minster and has a stunning Georgian quarter. There's a huge choice of independent shops, restaurants and cafes, and a thriving cycling scene - it's hosted the Tour de Yorkshire race. It's also home to Beverley Racecourse and the Westwood Common, a popular haunt of dog walkers. There are excellent schools in the town - Beverley Grammar, now a comprehensive, is the country's oldest state school. Beverley is the hometown of tennis star Kyle Edmund, who grew up in the nearby village of Ticton and is now ranked in the world's top 30.

Chapel Allerton

The north Leeds suburb was described by Sunday Times writers as 'vibrant and friendly' and praised for its excellent food shops and arts centre, Seven. It's certainly got a hipster reputation - there are independent fishmongers, a cheese shop and craft beer bars. It's popular with both young professionals and families, with good schools, sports facilities and Roundhay Park nearby. There's an annual arts festival and an active residents' association, as well as a number of indie shops, cafes and restaurants. Seven hosts live music, comedy nights, arthouse film screenings and debates.

Malton

The Ryedale market town and gastronomic capital of Yorkshire has retained its place in the guide this year. It's popular with commuters who work in York, and still has a good rail link to the city and to the coast. The annual food festival is a huge draw, and there are other foodie events throughout the year, including artisan markets. The independent dining scene is thriving and local produce is valued highly. There is also good access to the North York Moors National Park and tourist attractions such as Eden Camp nearby.

Pateley Bridge

This small town in Nidderdale, near Harrogate, is a rural idyll and has also kept its place after appearing in the 2017 edition of the guide. It's close to Brimham Rocks and several popular walking routes pass through it. There's also a leisure centre, great pubs, a thriving high street, artists' studios and England's oldest sweet shop, opened in 1827. In 2016, its high street was named Britain's best in the village category.

Skipton

The third new entry is this thriving market town that's seen as the gateway to the Dales. Skipton has excellent rail links to Leeds and Bradford, and is home to a beautifully preserved medieval castle. It boasts a traditional high street, although some of the independent businesses have a tourist focus, and it's a short hop to lovely Bolton Abbey. The big draw for young families is Skipton's two single-sex grammars, which are among the few selective state schools remaining in Yorkshire and highly sought-after.

Wetherby

Described as 'a handsome Georgian market town with a real sense of community and picturesque water meadows for walking the dog.' Leeds United footballers have long favoured Wetherby and its surrounding villages - their training ground is at nearby Thorp Arch - bringing a touch of glamour to this traditional town. It's within easy reach of some of the north's best golf courses, and has good schools, a farmers' market and a choice of period properties.

