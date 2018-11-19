Ska and Mod festival line-up

An event to celebrate the 40th music anniversary of 2Tone will come to Leeds next summer.

Millennium Square will play host to live outdoor performances by Bad Manners, The Dualers, From The Jam and Death of Guitar Pop on Sunday August 11 as part of the annual Summer Series, Red Eagle Events has announced.

The 2019 Leeds Ska and Mod Festival will feature a concert with popular songs including Johnny Tood Bad and a Town Called Malice to mark 40 years since 2Tone was created by the founder of The Specials and 2Tone Records Jerry Dammers in 1979.

A spokesman said: “Joining legendary Mod and Ska bands; From the Jam and Bad Manners at the event are The Dualers.

“Led by lead singer Tyber Cranston, the South London-based Ska band, which one can only be described as a mixture of UB40 and The selector rolled into one, are selling out venues as soon as tickets go on sale.”

Another London-based ska band who will be appearing in Leeds for the first time are Death of Guitar Pop, led by singers Oliver Hookings and Jonny Hicks.

The spokesman added: “Described as the fourth generation of Ska they are already being hailed as the new Madness, their influences are Madness (of course) Ian Dury and The Clash among others.”

Pre-release tickets will be on sale from 10am on Friday November 23 at £26.50 for the first 100 tickets, followed by general release tickets priced at £34. www.millsqleeds.com, www.redeagleevents.co.uk or from the City Centre Box office in Leeds Town Hall on 0113 376 0318.