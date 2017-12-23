Skipton murder: Neville Hord appears at York court accused of killing supermarket worker Jodie Willsher

A man appeared in court today charged with the murder of a 30-year-old supermarket worker in Skipton.

Neville Hord, 44, appeared at York Magistrates Court charged with one count of murder.

He is accused of killing Jodie Willsher, who was stabbed inside an Aldi supermarket in the North Yorkshire town shortly before 3.30pm on Thursday.

She suffered multiple serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to Airedale General Hospital for emergency treatment but died.

Her husband, Malcolm, yesterday described the 30-year-old mother as "lovely and warm", and always having a smile on her face.

Hord appeared in the dock handcuffed and flanked by two security officers in a blue quilted t-shirt and grey quilted shorts.

He spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and address during a three minute hearing.

He was remanded in custody and will appear at Leeds Crown Court on December 28.