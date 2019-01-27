Sky Bet brushes off merger talk

Yorkshire tech giant Sky Bet has declined to comment on speculation linking it with a multibillion tie up with rival firm PaddyPowerBetFair.

A report in the Sunday Times claimed that Sky Bet owner Stars Group had held talks with the PaddyPowerBetFair over a merger which would create an £8.4bn company.

The report said the talks last year but were understood to no longer be ongoing.

A Sky Bet spokesperson told The Yorkshire Post it would not comment on speculation.

Stars Group paid £3bn to buy Leeds-based Sky Bet last year.