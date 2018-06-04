Skyscraper images reveal how view of Leeds First Direct Arena could change

This artist’s impression shows a developer’s vision for a new pair of skyscrapers in Leeds city centre.

Councillors last week delegated an application for two tower blocks near the First Direct Arena to the next planning level for approval.

By Ian Humes of Rio Architects.

Unite Group Plc and RR Wing Portfolio Ltd want to demolish the podium building by the arena, which includes a Wetherspoons pub, and create connected 27-storey and 15-storey buildings for student accommodation on Merrion Way, Tower House Street and Brunswick Terrace.

Following the closure of the Grosvenor Casino in 2016, the two-storey podium building is now occupied only by the pub, which could be replaced.

Leeds City Council's City Plans Panel chairman, Coun Jim McKenna, on Thursday said: “It’s an application that is going to lift this area – we always had a dream, a plan to lift this area.”