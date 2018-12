Have your say

Police were stunned to find a man ASLEEP behind the wheel of his car on the A1(M) near Pontefract.

The tired driver had stopped for a nap on the hard shoulder - which is an offence unless your vehicle has broken down.

The sleepy driver's car was seized

To make matters worse, he didn't have a valid licence and was uninsured.

The car was seized by police and the driver reported.

Back in August, police amusingly caught four burglars asleep inside a VW Golf that they had stolen from Baildon a short time before.