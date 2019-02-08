Slew of firms make the Track 200 league table for international sales

Sixteen companies from Yorkshire are featured in this year’s Track 200 league table, published by the Sunday Times.

York’s Saville Group, a supplier of audiovisual equipment was the region’s highest ranked business coming in at number six while Harrogate’s High Street TV came in at number seven.

Saville Group has evolved into an audiovisual specialist that both produces live events, and supplies conferencing technology for corporate clients who need to communicate between international offices. It grew its international sales by 166 per cent pa to £4m, on total sales of £42.1m, in 2017.

Of the firms featured from the region six are debutantes and five trace their history back more than a century. The firms featured from Yorkshire have collectively grown their international sales by an average of 75 per cent a year over the last two years to a total of £550m. Together they employ more than 10,400 people.

Achieving a place on the league table for the first time is Keighley’s Brook Taverner, founded in 1912 when Frank Brook and Walter Taverner started selling buttons to tailors. Today it supplies formal corporate clothing to the likes of Audi and Sofitel, helping exports hit £5m, on total sales of £30.6m, in 2017. Malton-based Karro Food Group also makes its debut on the league table.

Also on the list are John Good in Hessle, Techbuyer in Harrogate, Sigma in Castleford, CCL Computers in Bradford, A-Safe in Halifax, John Cotton Group in Mirfield, Lanes Group in Leeds, Principle in Huddersfield, Specialist People Services in Bradford and Pricecheck, Cooper & Turner and Evolution Power Tools - all in Sheffield,

Published this weekend, the 10th annual Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200 league table ranks Britain’s mid-market private companies with the fastest-growing international sales.

Amanda Murphy, Head of Commercial Banking, HSBC UK, said: “The 16 companies in Yorkshire are putting the region firmly on the map.”